Nazara Technologies acquires 19.35% stake in Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda)

For a consideration of Rs 145.5 cr

Nazara Technologies has acquired an additional 19.35% stake in Absolute Sports, the parent company of Sportskeeda, for Rs 145.5 crore, with 50% of the consideration paid in cash and the remaining amount in stock. With this, Nazara now holds a 91% ownership stake in Absolute Sports, solidifying its leadership position in the sports media domain.

Sportskeeda, Absolute Sports' flagship brand, reaches millions ofsports fans globally each month, with significant traction in India and the U.S., where it ranks among the top sports platforms. In addition, Absolute Sports has recently expanded by acquiring Pro Football Network (PFN), SoapCentral, and Deltia's Gaming, further diversifying its sports and entertainment portfolio.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp