Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

Precision Camshafts surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 220 on Monday, marking the seventh straight session of gains.The stock has risen 29.34% over this period, driven by sustained investor interest.
Despite the rally, the counter remains down 14.18% on a one-year basis, indicating that the stock is still recovering from earlier losses.
Precision Camshafts is engaged in the manufacture and sale of castings camshaft and machined camshafts to the auto industry business.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 61.96% to Rs 18.82 crore while net sales declined 23.63% to Rs 195 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app