Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Precision Camshafts surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 220 on Monday, marking the seventh straight session of gains.

The stock has risen 29.34% over this period, driven by sustained investor interest.

Despite the rally, the counter remains down 14.18% on a one-year basis, indicating that the stock is still recovering from earlier losses.

Precision Camshafts is engaged in the manufacture and sale of castings camshaft and machined camshafts to the auto industry business.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 61.96% to Rs 18.82 crore while net sales declined 23.63% to Rs 195 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

