Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28451 shares

Adani Power Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28451 shares. The stock increased 2.12% to Rs.3,862.00. Volumes stood at 44380 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 155.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.634.75. Volumes stood at 19.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.1,108.90. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 31.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.978.00. Volumes stood at 83546 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 23055 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5571 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.13,724.00. Volumes stood at 3336 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story