Precision Wires India approves new expansion project of Rs 37 cr

At board meting held on 09 August 2025

The board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 09 August 2025 has approved a new expansion and modernization project at Silvassa to be implemented during 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore, resulting in an approximate Capacity increase of 4,400 MT/per annum by Q4 2026-2027.

The overall installed Capacity shall then be at approximately 65400 MT/ per year.

