Precision Wires India approves new expansion project of Rs 37 cr

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
At board meting held on 09 August 2025

The board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 09 August 2025 has approved a new expansion and modernization project at Silvassa to be implemented during 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore, resulting in an approximate Capacity increase of 4,400 MT/per annum by Q4 2026-2027.

The overall installed Capacity shall then be at approximately 65400 MT/ per year.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

