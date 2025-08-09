Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 626.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 409.32% to Rs 31.68 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 626.67% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 409.32% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.686.2220.3620.585.090.694.980.613.270.45

