Siemens posts PAT of Rs 423 crore in Q3 2025; order backlog rises to Rs 42,845 crore

Siemens has reported 3.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 422.90 crore despite a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.80 crore in Q3 FY 2025 as compared with Q3 FY 2024.

Profit before interest depreciation and taxes fell by 17.6% to Rs 645.50 crore in Q3 June 2025 from Rs 783.30 crore in Q3 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q3 FY 2025 was at Rs 569.50 crore, down by 19.7% from Rs 709 crore posted in Q3 FY 2024.

The companys new orders during the quarter increased by 13% to Rs 5,680 crore while order backlog grew by 8% at Rs 42,845 crore.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, said: The Indian economy has remained resilient despite the uncertainties arising from impending tariffs, bilateral trade agreements and supply chain disruptions. This is reflected in the companys strong performance across all businesses during the quarter, including two significant order wins in the Mobility business. While Smart Infrastructure business continued to demonstrate strong execution, the performance at Digital Industries business is now showing signs of recovery indicating that the destocking phase is now largely over. Siemens continues its focus on strengthening its position as a leading technology-focused company in Industry, Infrastructure and Mobility combining the real and the digital worlds."