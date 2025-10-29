Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Premier Energies reported 71.61% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 353.44 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 205.95 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 20.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,836.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 467.21 crore, registering a growth of 69.78% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 13.73% YoY to Rs 1,454.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,270.64 crore (up 54.71% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 38.98 crore (up 51.43% YoY) and finance costs was Rs 32.45 crore (down 22.82% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA grew by 47.39% YoY to Rs 560.87 crore in the second quarter of FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 30.53% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.92% posted in Q2 FY25.

As of 30 September 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 13,249.60 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the augmentation of the upcoming Solar PV Topcon Cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to 7 GW, with an additional investment of Rs 502 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment. The capital expenditure will be spread over FY 202627 and financed through internal accruals.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.