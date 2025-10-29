Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Premier Energies reported 71.61% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 353.44 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 205.95 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 20.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,836.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 467.21 crore, registering a growth of 69.78% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 13.73% YoY to Rs 1,454.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,270.64 crore (up 54.71% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 38.98 crore (up 51.43% YoY) and finance costs was Rs 32.45 crore (down 22.82% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA grew by 47.39% YoY to Rs 560.87 crore in the second quarter of FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 30.53% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.92% posted in Q2 FY25.

As of 30 September 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 13,249.60 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the augmentation of the upcoming Solar PV Topcon Cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to 7 GW, with an additional investment of Rs 502 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment. The capital expenditure will be spread over FY 202627 and financed through internal accruals.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The scrip shed 0.06% to Rs 1,088.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Computer Age Management Services recommends Second interim dividend

INR recovers marginally in line with positive equities

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Blue Dart jumps after Q2 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Bosch Ltd Slips 2.34%

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story