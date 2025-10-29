Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Computer Age Management Services recommends Second interim dividend

Board of Computer Age Management Services recommends Second interim dividend

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Of Rs 14 per share

Computer Age Management Services announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 October 2025, inter alia, have recommended the Second interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity Share (i.e. 140%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

