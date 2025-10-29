Bosch Ltd Slips 2.34%

Bosch Ltd has lost 1.88% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX

Bosch Ltd fell 2.34% today to trade at Rs 37615. The BSE Auto index is down 0.46% to quote at 60210.62. The index is up 1.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 1.46% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 1.41% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 12.06 % over last one year compared to the 5.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bosch Ltd has lost 1.88% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 478 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 41894.3 on 10 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 25938.2 on 07 Apr 2025.