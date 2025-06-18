Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

Premier Explosives announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 1.73 crore from an international client for the supply of defence products.

According to a regulatory filing, the order is scheduled to be executed over the next 12 months. The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.