Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Avenue Supermarts advanced 2.73% to Rs 4,168.85 after the company announced the opening of a new store in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on 17 June 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the company inaugurated a new D-Mart outlet at Ratan Mall in Agra. With this addition, the total number of D-Mart stores across India now stands at 421.

The official announcement was made on 17 June 2025, after market hours.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.