Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts advanced 2.73% to Rs 4,168.85 after the company announced the opening of a new store in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on 17 June 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the company inaugurated a new D-Mart outlet at Ratan Mall in Agra. With this addition, the total number of D-Mart stores across India now stands at 421.

The official announcement was made on 17 June 2025, after market hours.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 563.25 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.86% YoY to Rs 14,871.86 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

