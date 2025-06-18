Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Sanghvi Movers announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the name change of its wholly owned subsidiary from

Sanghvi Movers provides medium- to heavy-duty cranes on a rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings. SMLs crane fleet consists of medium- to large-sized hydraulic truck-mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler lattice boom cranes having a lifting capacity ranging from 20 MT to 1000 MT.

The companys standalone net profit fell 9% to Rs 43.45 crore on a 1.9% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 162.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Sanghvi Movers shed 0.30% to Rs 284.65 on the BSE.