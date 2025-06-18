Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sanghvi Movers announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the name change of its wholly owned subsidiary from

Sanghvi Movers provides medium- to heavy-duty cranes on a rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings. SMLs crane fleet consists of medium- to large-sized hydraulic truck-mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler lattice boom cranes having a lifting capacity ranging from 20 MT to 1000 MT.

The companys standalone net profit fell 9% to Rs 43.45 crore on a 1.9% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 162.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Sanghvi Movers shed 0.30% to Rs 284.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

