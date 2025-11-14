Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 111.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.11% to Rs 75.58 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 111.52% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.11% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.75.5894.608.5717.5728.8315.1525.9012.2817.818.42

