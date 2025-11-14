Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 12218.39 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 23.05% to Rs 1308.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1063.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 12218.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10482.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12218.3910482.9314.4513.831987.151670.151776.881464.051308.891063.71

