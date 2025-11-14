Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 99.00 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 44.35% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 99.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.99.0097.6322.2225.1528.0627.3922.0621.8423.7616.46

