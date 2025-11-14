Voltas consolidated net profit declines 74.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.02% to Rs 2314.39 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 74.41% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 2314.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2601.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2314.392601.151.465.0078.54221.8654.12205.4334.29133.99

