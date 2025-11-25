Premier Explosives secures Rs 73-cr export order

Premier Explosives announced that it has received an export order valued at Rs 73.11 crore from an international client for the supply of defence products.According to the companys exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months. The firm also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory norms.
Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 111.5% to Rs 17.81 crore, while net sales fell 20.1% to Rs 75.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter fell 5.60% to Rs 525.35 on the BSE.
