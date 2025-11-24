Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 8,500 equity shares under ESOS on 24 November 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,06,22,120 consisting of 37,40,62,212 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,07,07,120 consisting of 37,40,70,712 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

