GMR Power & Urban Infra announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - GMR Kalinga Solar Power

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
GMR Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Power & Urban Infra has incorporated GMR Kalinga Solar Power, a wholly owned subsidiary Company.

The new subsidiary has been incorporated with the object of development of solar power project, with a capacity of 10 MW (14 MWp) in Kamalanga, Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

