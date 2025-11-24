Paras signs MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre

To develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi.

Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), and carries out particle accelerator based basic research and development.

PARAS and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology, thus nurturing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

