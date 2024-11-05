DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 19.44% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.379.8722.8035.262.213.031.842.481.451.80

