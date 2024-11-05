Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 19.44% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.379.87 25 OPM %22.8035.26 -PBDT2.213.03 -27 PBT1.842.48 -26 NP1.451.80 -19

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

