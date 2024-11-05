Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 3076.51 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma rose 30.43% to Rs 653.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 501.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 3076.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2708.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3076.512708.10 14 OPM %27.6325.21 -PBDT954.94737.48 29 PBT849.32640.99 33 NP653.47501.03 30

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

