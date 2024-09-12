Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Archidply Decor Ltd, Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2024.

Archidply Decor Ltd, Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Premier Polyfilm Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 266.75 at 12-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5429 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd spiked 18.03% to Rs 144.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4937 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd soared 17.47% to Rs 13.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd rose 12.56% to Rs 58.26. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46523 shares in the past one month.

GPT Healthcare Ltd advanced 10.89% to Rs 199.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66620 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court to announce verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25k; Metal, Auto, PSU Bank, Health gain

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND vs KOR up next; PAK vs CHN at 3:30 PM

Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,774 crore

Paytm to reapply for RBI's payment aggregator licence post govt approval

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story