Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal Ministry says 71 coal blocks are in various stages of obtaining regulatory clearances

Coal Ministry says 71 coal blocks are in various stages of obtaining regulatory clearances

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Coal Ministry yesterday conducted a meeting to review the status of mines which have been auctioned in different tranches and are in varying stages of process completion. The comprehensive review focused on highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing domestic coal production. The Additional Secretary impressed upon the allottees to take necessary steps to operationalize the coal blocks that are in advanced stages of operationalization. The 71 coal blocks are in various stages of obtaining regulatory clearances. These blocks are distributed across nine states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

