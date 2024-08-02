Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 61.61 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 23.01% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 61.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.6163.7115.2213.149.077.657.836.385.884.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp