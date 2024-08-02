TTK Prestige hits 52-week high as board OKs Rs 200-cr share buyback

TTK Prestige board approved share buyback of up to Rs 200 crore at a price of Rs 1,200 per equity share.

The buyback price fixed at Rs 1,200 per equity share, representing a 25.63% premium to Thursday closing price of Rs 955.15 on the BSE.

The company will buyback up to 16.66 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing upto 1.2% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback offer size represents 9.88% and 9.88% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.