Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Premier reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Diamines &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 58.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story