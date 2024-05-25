Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 100.61 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 71.05% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 100.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.49% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 428.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

100.61110.04428.22399.424.012.674.694.433.401.5511.028.552.710.838.235.671.300.765.754.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News