Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 100.61 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 71.05% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 100.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.49% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 428.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.61110.04 -9 428.22399.42 7 OPM %4.012.67 -4.694.43 - PBDT3.401.55 119 11.028.55 29 PBT2.710.83 227 8.235.67 45 NP1.300.76 71 5.754.51 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU banks advance

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint &amp; Papers standalone net profit declines 67.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyothi Infraventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story