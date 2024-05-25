Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 58.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.05% to Rs 37.68 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 58.51% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 37.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 157.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

37.6841.89157.28121.9714.787.768.105.135.693.4512.9512.035.333.1211.7110.823.822.418.778.72

