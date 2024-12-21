Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.97% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.97% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.4819.03-10.48-0.530.17-0.130.17-0.230.100.34

