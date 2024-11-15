Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.87% to Rs 42.85 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.87% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.8532.25-8.66-11.04-3.10-5.65-8.26-10.69-14.08-10.93

