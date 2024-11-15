Konark Synthetic consolidated net profit declines 97.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Konark Synthetic declined 97.14% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.3812.0410.127.720.311.090.071.410.041.40

