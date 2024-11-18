Prestige Estates acquires land worth Rs 291 cr in Mira Bhayandar

Prestige Estates Projects said that it has acquired 22,135 square meters of land together with all rights within the Jurisdiction of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Mumbai next to western express highway.

The acquired land will be planned for residential development spanning approximately 1 Million sq ft of carpet area. The cost of acquisition is around Rs 291.58 crore.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, said, We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our presence in Mumbai with the acquisition of this land parcel together with all rights. This development, with a projected 1 million square feet of carpet area, underscores our commitment to strengthening our footprint in the Mumbai region and meeting the evolving demands of modern urban living. This strategic addition will further our vision of creating transformative spaces that deliver long-term value to our communities and stakeholders.

Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business model across various segments, viz residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management and warehouses with operations in more than 13 major locations in India. The Group has completed 300 projects spanning a developable area of approximately 190 million square feet.

The company reported 77.41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 850.90 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,304.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The counter advanced 1.79% to end at Rs 1547.80 on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

