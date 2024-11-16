SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 137.12 crore

Net Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.137.12134.63-11.25-8.50-24.96-16.22-30.32-21.54-30.32-20.21

