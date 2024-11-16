Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.240.2258.3368.180.140.150.140.150.140.15

