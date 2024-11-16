Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya India standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Surya India standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 30.77% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.281.07 20 OPM %50.7851.40 -PBDT0.640.54 19 PBT0.430.33 30 NP0.340.26 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's ACT 2024, India vs China LIVE UPDATES: India 2-0 China; 3rd Quarter

Ruben Amorim reveals his mission after joining Manchester United

LIVE: EC seeks reply from Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah's speeches

PM Modi departs for 5-day visit to 3 nations; to attend G20 summit

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story