Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 2164.00 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 70.11% to Rs 140.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 468.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 2164.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2631.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.90% to Rs 1374.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 941.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 7877.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8315.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2164.002631.80 -18 7877.108315.00 -5 OPM %38.2525.91 -31.7225.09 - PBDT511.70776.40 -34 2838.801753.50 62 PBT314.50608.50 -48 2122.301106.40 92 NP140.00468.40 -70 1374.10941.80 46

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

