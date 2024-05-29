Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 916.26% to Rs 90.65 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 916.26% to Rs 90.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 253.61% to Rs 232.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales90.658.92 916 232.8565.85 254 OPM %1.72-19.06 -3.82-7.84 - PBDT1.44-1.82 LP 8.71-5.54 LP PBT1.42-1.84 LP 8.63-5.63 LP NP1.10-1.72 LP 7.76-5.36 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

