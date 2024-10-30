Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 2304.40 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 77.41% to Rs 192.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 850.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 2304.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2236.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2304.402236.40 3 OPM %26.9126.16 -PBDT383.101340.80 -71 PBT182.701166.70 -84 NP192.20850.90 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News