Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 77.41% to Rs 192.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 850.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 2304.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2236.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2304.402236.4026.9126.16383.101340.80182.701166.70192.20850.90

