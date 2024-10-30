Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 80.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 108.41 croreNet profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 80.81% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 108.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales108.4197.60 11 OPM %66.5356.91 -PBDT22.5516.30 38 PBT21.6116.13 34 NP15.9783.21 -81
