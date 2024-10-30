Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 80.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 108.41 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 80.81% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 108.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.108.4197.6066.5356.9122.5516.3021.6116.1315.9783.21

