Pradeep Metals standalone net profit rises 1.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 1.90% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.71.9963.6114.2213.769.138.827.216.865.375.27

