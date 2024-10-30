Linc standalone net profit rises 13.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.61% to Rs 134.64 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 13.88% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.134.64131.2211.839.5915.5314.0611.8210.278.787.71

