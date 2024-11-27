Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 3.44%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 0.36% over last one month compared to 3.48% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 3.44% today to trade at Rs 1646.95. The BSE Realty index is down 0.54% to quote at 7988.53. The index is up 3.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd decreased 1.94% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 42.72 % over last one year compared to the 20.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 0.36% over last one month compared to 3.48% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2784 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22139 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 926.6 on 28 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News