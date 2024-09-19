Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 2.59%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:20 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 8.63% over last one month compared to 2.26% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.59% today to trade at Rs 1921.8. The BSE Realty index is up 1.17% to quote at 8405.58. The index is up 2.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 1.5% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 83.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 8.63% over last one month compared to 2.26% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4818 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47704 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 590.05 on 21 Sep 2023.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

