Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 2.59%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 8.63% over last one month compared to 2.26% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.59% today to trade at Rs 1921.8. The BSE Realty index is up 1.17% to quote at 8405.58. The index is up 2.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 1.5% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 83.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

