With effect from 19 September 2024

AXISCADES Technologies has appointed Lt Gen Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa (DIN: 10777872) and Rajendra Chandrakantrao Moholkar (DIN: 10779370) as Additional Directors in the category of Non- Executive, Independent Directors on the Board of the Company with effect from the start of the business hours of 19 September 2024.

