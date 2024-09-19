Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Ion Exchange (India) jumped 4% to Rs 673 announced that it has been awarded contracts worth Rs 161.19 crore from Adani Power for comprehensive & complete total water & environment management solution.The project involves engineering, procurement & construction of total water & environment management systems for process & utility required of 2 x 800 MW units for Raipur & Raigarh ultra super power projects.
The projects are to be completed within 18 months from project award dates.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
Mumbai-based Ion Exchange (India) is engaged in providing water treatment solutions. It offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The company exports to Africa, Japan, Middle East, Russia, Southeast Asia, Europe, UK, USA, Canada and neighbouring countries.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ion Exchange (India) jumped 35.1% to Rs 44.96 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 567.57 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News