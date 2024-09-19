Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ion Exchange (India) jumped 4% to Rs 673 announced that it has been awarded contracts worth Rs 161.19 crore from Adani Power for comprehensive & complete total water & environment management solution.

The project involves engineering, procurement & construction of total water & environment management systems for process & utility required of 2 x 800 MW units for Raipur & Raigarh ultra super power projects.

The projects are to be completed within 18 months from project award dates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

Mumbai-based Ion Exchange (India) is engaged in providing water treatment solutions. It offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The company exports to Africa, Japan, Middle East, Russia, Southeast Asia, Europe, UK, USA, Canada and neighbouring countries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ion Exchange (India) jumped 35.1% to Rs 44.96 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 567.57 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 700pts to record 83,600, Nifty tests 25,600, on 50bps cut

Venezuela's Oppn ex-candidate says forced to sign letter that admits defeat

UN chief urges nations to approve blueprint to address global issues

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh win toss; India batting first

Tupperware lifts lid on its financial problems with bankruptcy filing

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story