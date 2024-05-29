Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.18 -100 00.18 -100 OPM %0-27.78 -0-105.56 - PBDT-0.30-0.05 -500 0.040 0 PBT-0.30-0.05 -500 0.040 0 NP-0.24-0.04 -500 0.010 0

