ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1408.5, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.1% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1408.5, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 1.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60044.2, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1414.2, up 2.84% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 10.1% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.