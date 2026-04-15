Prime Focus Ltd spurts 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.7, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 274.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% fall in NIFTY and a 11.7% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.7, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 33.01% in last one month.