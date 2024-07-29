Prime Minister emphasizes on collective effort to achieve vision of Viksit Bharat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog earlier today. The Meeting was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi. It was attended by Chief Ministers/Lt. Governors representing 20 States and 6 UTs. Prime Minister emphasised on cooperation and collective effort of all States and the Centre to work together in order to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Prime Minister observed that India has achieved steady growth in the past ten years. Indian economy, which was ranked 10th largest economy in the world in 2014, has risen to become the 5th largest economy by 2024. He added that now the collective aim of the government and all citizens is to become the third largest economy in the world.

Prime Minister stressed that our country has already made a lot of progress in the past ten years by strengthening social and economic infrastructure. From being a predominantly import-driven country, India now exports many products to the world. The country has made its mark on the world stage in wide ranging sectors like defence, space, start-ups and sports. He encouraged States to utilise these opportunities and make policies and initiate governance programmes that are conducive for development through innovative approaches in policy making and execution.

Prime Minister appreciated the Aspirational Districts Programme anchored by NITI Aayog, and observed that the key to its success was continuous and online monitoring of measurable parameters, which led to healthy competition among districts to better their performance in different government schemes. Prime Minister emphasised skilling and training of youth to make them employment ready as the world looks favourably towards India for skilled human resource.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

